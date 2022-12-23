Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Zoë Muldoon

A woman from Tameside is spreading Christmas cheer to care homes by delivering presents to residents.

Farrah Amjad, a district nurse, set up the Care Home Elf Project three years ago, after noticing that carers were spending their own money on presents for residents with no family.

Farrah, who doesn't celebrate Christmas, said it's important that different communities come together at Christmas time.

The parcels contain toiletries and other small gifts. Credit: ITV News

She said: "I saw managers and carers donating and funding basic toiletries or clothes to residents that had nothing.

"I wanted to do something about it, so set up the Care Home Elf Project."

The parcels include basic toiletries, chocolates and even socks.

One of the care homes that Farrah delivers to is Firbank House in Ashton-under-Lyne.

Farrah's daughters help her pack the parcels.

Some of the residents there won't get any visitors over the festive period and staff say loneliness in elderly people can be even worse at Christmas time.

Firbank House manager Wendy Estlick said some residents will arrive at the care home and only have the clothes they are wearing, and no other possessions.

Wendy said: "The care home elf project is amazing.

"I see the residents opening their gifts at Christmas and they feel like they have somebody...that somebody is thinking of them.

"We always say - 'it's from the elf!'"

Farrah is hoping to deliver even more parcels to more care homes next year. Credit: ITV News

A small, yet thoughtful gift can raise the biggest smiles.

Farrah is hoping to deliver the Care Home Elf project to even more care homes across the North West next year.

