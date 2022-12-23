Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports reporter Andrew Fletcher

Manchester City and England football star Demi Stokes has lent her support to a foodbank after flooding destroyed the toys and gifts they were storing for Christmas parcels. Perry's Pantry, in Manchester, launched an emergency appeal after the gifts it had been collecting through the year were destroyed in a flood at the pub where they being stored. In eight days, the charity had received enough donations to replace all the gift, which will be delivered to more than 180 families in time for Christmas.

To sort out the gifts they were joined by Demi Stokes, who brought along bags full of food and toys, before helped volunteers pack the gifts into Christmas parcels ready for delivery.

She says it is important to offer her support to a cause close to her heart.

"To think people are struggling, and Christmas day it should be about happy times and I know that everyone doesn't have that," she said.

"Sso it's just about helping, because I'm in such a fortunate position."

Perry's Pantry launched an emergency appeal for donations after its Christmas presents were destroyed in a flood. Credit: ITV

Perry's Pantry runs a foodbank and pantry scheme through the year and a toy appeal every Christmas.

The charity's director, Jen Savaris, says she was overwhelmed by the generosity of people who heard about the flood and responded to their appeal. She added: "I was really sad about it and I posted online an urgent appeal and so many people came together... the delivery driver was laughing at how many parcels he was having to take out of his car, we had so much stuff donated, it's been incredible."

Perry Stokes celebrates with team-mates after England's Euros victory at Wembley Credit: PA Images

Demi Stokes says she is now looking back on a busy and successful year.

She helped Manchester City to win the Women's League Cup in March and she was part of the England squad that won the Euros in July.

She thinks the success of the Lionesses and the growing popularity of women's football give players a platform to help causes that they believe in.

"I think the more we win and the more successful we become as a team, people are obviously aware, and I think it's about using that momentum," she says.

"We did so well at the Euros, it's a snowball effect, pushing things that you're passionate about, and this is just one of them."

You can donate here to Perry's Pantry Christmas appeal.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...