The train service is arning to passengers: "Only travel if absolutely necessary." Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Rail operator Avanti West Coast is strongly urging customers to "only travel if absolutely necessary" and check their journey during the festive period.

The company, which runs trains between the North West and London, says services will be affected by strike action and planned upgrade work by Network Rail.

Trains will leave significantly earlier than normal on Christmas Eve and start much later on 27 December.

On Saturday 24 December the last Avanti West Coast service from Glasgow to London will depart at 10:40, and the last departure from London Euston is 13:24 (to Stockport).

On Tuesday 27 December, the first departure from London Euston is 12:42 to Milton Keynes.

Avanti wants passengers to avoid chaotic scenes like these at London Euston Credit: PA Images

With reduced operating hours, customers are strongly advised to only travel if absolutely necessary. Those who do travel are urged to check the times of their trains.

Customers with tickets dated 24 or 27 December can use them for travel on 23 December or up to and including 29 December.

There will also be an amended timetable for the festive period, with full details on the Avanti West Coast website.