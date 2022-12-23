A 22-year-old Romanian student has gone missing after his flight home was cancelled.

Ion Ionasco, who is studying at Maastricht University in Holland, had come to Manchester to visit a friend for the weekend of Friday 9 December to Sunday 11 December 2022.

But, after he flight was cancelled he stayed longer and was last seen on 14 December after visiting a takeaway.

Ion entered Popolino’s takeaway on Oxford Road at around 6.55pm where he asked for food.

After a member of the public kindly bought him some, he then left and walked towards Grosvenor street and has not been seen since.

Ion no longer has access to any money or any method of contacting his family or friends.

Greater Manchester Police is now asking the member of the public who helped Ion to come forward and provide any information they may have about their encounter.

Ion Ionasco was last seen on 14 December leaving a takeaway. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Ion is a white, 6ft male, of medium build, with brown curly hair, round glasses and has a stubble beard. It is believed he was last seen wearing a black jacket, with a red shawl, black trousers, black trainers, black scarf on his neck.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Ion and want to make sure he is safe and well.

Anyone with information about Ion's whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 6049 or 101.

You can also report information the reporting tool on the GMP website.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.