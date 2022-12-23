A 15-year-old girl has suffered head injuries after she was hit by missile during Manchester City's Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool.

The incident was just one of a number which occurred during and after the EFL tie at the Etihad Stadium on 22 December.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say a "number of objects, including coins and a smoke bomb" were thrown during the match.

A 53-year-old man was also assaulted after the game at the junction of Ashton New Road and Alan Turing Way. He was treated at the scene and required hospital treatment.

Both clubs had written to fans before the game calling for calm and respectful behaviour.

Superintendent Gareth Parkin, GMP's match commander, said: "We are aware of a number of objects, including coins and a smoke bomb, that were thrown during the match.

"We will be investigating the incidents and reviewing CCTV from the night.

"Clearly throwing objects in a confined area can be dangerous, and have serious and sometimes devastating consequences - GMP sends its thoughts and wishes to the girl who was injured and wish her a speedy recovery."

Two men has been arrested on suspicion of trying to take a pyrotechnic into the ground, while another man has been arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence.

All three will be interviewed at a later date.

The past few years have seen a number of unsavoury incidents occur between supporters, with the latest meeting at Anfield in October marred by offensive graffiti about Hillsborough being written in the away section and allegations of chanting about the 1989 disaster, in which 97 fans died.

City’s also claimed coins had been thrown at their coaching staff, although a Liverpool investigation failed to find any evidence, and one of their buses was damaged on leaving Anfield.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was also sent off in that game for hurling abuse at an assistant referee, who did not flag for a foul by Bernardo Silva on Mohamed Salah.

Manchester City edged out Liverpool in a 3-2 win. Credit: PA Images

Manchester City edged out rivals Liverpool 3-2 in the five-goal thriller to claim a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Liverpool had cancelled out City goals from Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez through Fabio Carvalho and Mohamed Salah respectively.

But Nathan Ake headed the winner as the Dutchman turned in a superb Kevin De Bruyne cross.

