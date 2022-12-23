A plumber in Burnley has answered the plight of a pensioner who was left with under £2 in her bank account and facing a Christmas dinner of eggs on toast.

James Anderson, who runs community interest company Depher, shared the story of the 89-year-old woman online.

In a post on Twitter, he said: "An 89-year-old lady with only £1.67 in the bank until mid-January. Three presents from friends, a few cards.

"She is having eggs on toast for her Christmas dinner. I went to see her to repair a leaking tap, and she cried on my shoulder for 40 minutes."

James Anderson was a Granada Reports Pride of Britain finalist for 2022. Credit: ITV News

James and the Depher team are known for fitting and maintaining boilers for those who can't afford it, as well as ordering food from supermarkets to keep food on the table in homes around the country.

In an update, James revealed he had bought enough food to last the woman 60 days, as well as buying her a proper Christmas dinner.

James also hinted that she would receive plenty of gifts.

James said: "The lady's shopping has been delivered. Enough food for 60 days and a nice Christmas dinner.

"She will have plenty of gifts delivered by Father Christmas."

Donations from members of the public to Depher's fundraising page have reached almost £250,000.

James' commitment has attracted the attention of actor Hugh Grant, who has donated more than £50,000 to Depher to support its important community work.

Earlier in 2022, James told ITV News Granada Reports: "It's not about going into a house and saying here's a nice car, here's a million pounds, it's about putting your arm around someone and telling them you care.

"By getting our service noticed by everybody, we could reduce the pain and the sorrow on the NHS, on care homes.

"To expand Depher nationally would save hundreds of thousands of lives every year."

