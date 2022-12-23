A woman has died after she was hit by a police car as it chased a suspected stolen vehicle.

The 53-year-old was struck at around 10am on Shaw Road in Royton, Oldham.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died a short time later.

The incident has now been referred to referrals have been made to Greater Manchester Police's Professional Standards Branch as well as the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Chris Bowen, Chief Superintendent of GMP’s Oldham district said: “Our sincere thoughts and condolences go to the family and friends of the woman that has sadly passed.

“We understand that the public are concerned by incidents of this nature. In-line with normal procedure, referrals have been made to GMP’s Professional Standards Branch and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“Investigations like this often result in road closures which can cause significant disruption and we thank the local community and road users for their patience.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact GMP quoting incident log 969 of 23/12/2022.

Information can be reported online or by using GMP's LiveChat function. If you can not report online, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.