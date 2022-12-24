Liam Gallagher has sent designer trainers to young people staying at a homeless shelter in Lancashire.

The former Oasis frontman tweeted to say that he had sent pairs of his special edition Adidas shoes to Nightsafe in Blackburn.

Gallagher developed a relationship with the charity through his friend, Gary Aspden, who is an Adidas designer from Darwen.

The Christmas surprise comes after Gallagher performed a special, intimate gig in Blackburn in aid of Nightsafe in April.

Nightsafe works with young people who are homeless or are at risk of homelessness and provides accommodation, day centres with information, advice and guidance.

When the LG2 SPZL trainers were released they sold out in minutes, and have become a coveted shoe amongst Adidas collectors and Liam Gallagher fans.

The trainers come with branded Nightsafe footbeds that were specially made up by Adidas after Liam suggested the idea to them.

LG2 SPZL trainers. Credit: Twitter/@nightsafebwd

Adidas designer Gary Aspden collaborated with Liam Gallagher on the design of the trainers.

Gary said that Liam said earlier in the year that he wanted to keep some of the trainers to give to the young people at Nightsafe.

Gary said: "Adidas produced a personal allocation of the shoes for Liam to give to family and friends.

"He said back then that he would like to keep the majority of pairs from his allocation back to gift to the young people of Nightsafe as a Christmas surprise and he has kept his word.

"Adidas then made up a small quantity of Nightsafe branded footbeds to go in the box with them.

"Liam has also signed some of the same pairs in small sizes that will be used to raise some much needed funds for Nightsafe in the New Year.

"These will immediately become a collectible. It’s always nice to hear some good news at Christmas."

The charity tweeted Liam Gallagher to thank him.

Nightsafe Chief Executive Jan Larkin said: "All the young people thought they were getting slippers when we asked them for their shoe size.

"It’s a lovely gesture from Liam. We really appreciate Gary’s support. It will also give our fundraising efforts in the new year a great start."

