Quarry Green Heights in Kirkby, Merseyside Credit: Liverpool Echo

A teenager has been arrested over the murder of a 20-year-old woman in Kirkby, Merseyside, yesterday.Police were called to Quarry Green Heights at around 4.40pm to reports of a disturbance.

A 20-year-old woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition but despite the efforts of emergency workers, she died.The woman’s next of kin has been informed and a post mortem will take place to establish the cause of death. A 19-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested by officers on suspicion of murder.An investigation has been launched and a cordon is in place on Quarry Green while extensive CCTV, house-to-house and forensic enquiries are carried out.

Detective Inspector Laura Lamping said: “Our thoughts first and foremost are with the victim’s family.“We are in the extremely early stages of this investigation and our officers are working to establish exactly what happened.“While we have already made an arrest, our enquiries continue in the area and we would appeal to anyone with any information on this tragic incident to please come forward and speak with our officers.“If you were on Quarry Green at around 4.40pm this afternoon and witnessed or heard anything suspicious, then please get in touch. Any information you hold could be vital to our enquiries.”Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or call 101 with reference 22000945511.

