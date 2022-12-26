19-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Liverpool.

Liam Cain, of Skipton Road Liverpool, was arrested by police on Friday 23 December after a woman was found in critical condition in Northwood.

Merseyside Police say they were called to a disturbance at a property in Quarry Green, Kirkby.

Merseyside police were contacted about disturbance in the building.

Courtney Boorne was found at the property in critical condition and taken to hospital.

Despite the efforts of emergency service workers - she was pronounced dead that evening.

Liam has been remanded in custody to appear in court on Wednesday 28 December.

