Teenager charged with murder of woman in Liverpool
19-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Liverpool.
Liam Cain, of Skipton Road Liverpool, was arrested by police on Friday 23 December after a woman was found in critical condition in Northwood.
Merseyside Police say they were called to a disturbance at a property in Quarry Green, Kirkby.
Courtney Boorne was found at the property in critical condition and taken to hospital.
Despite the efforts of emergency service workers - she was pronounced dead that evening.
Liam has been remanded in custody to appear in court on Wednesday 28 December.
