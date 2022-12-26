A couple who met while living on the streets in Manchester are now engaged.

Stephen Daniels, 50, met Louise Kakanskas, 54, in 2017 when he was homeless and living on Market Street in Manchester city centre.

Stephen said: “If I never met her, I would be in prison or in hospital.

"We’ve not spent one night apart since we met.

"We’ve spoken about engagement before, but one night we saw a ring on the telly and we ordered it and that was it.”

After meeting in 2017, Stephen decided it was time to pop the question Credit: MEN

When they met, Stephen was struggling with alcohol addiction and could not find accommodation.

Mum-of-four Louise had lost her home after struggling to keep up with rent payments.

The couple looked for accommodation together, but after one year found they would have to live separately in order to secure housing.

In 2018, Stephen was referred to Sanctuary Supported Living's Victoria House, and he told them about his relationship with Louise.

Victoria House - a service that helps to provide homeless adults with accommodation - recognised that Louise was a big part of Stephen's support system and it made arrangements for them to live together.

Since then, the service has been helping Stephen with his alcohol addiction and Louise with her rent arrears.

Louise said: "It’s been one of those experiences you think you’ll never be in.

"But it could happen to anyone. You’re only two pay checks away from it happening to you.

"It kind of worked out for us and now we’re looking forward to getting our own home.”

The help and support they received has allowed the couple to start a life together.

Stephen said: “Supported housing allowed us to explore our relationship as a couple, before making the commitment to be with each other for the rest of our lives.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to all the staff at Victoria House for their help and support.

"They’ve helped make our engagement possible. We hope to tie the knot next year at a small wedding with family and friends.”

