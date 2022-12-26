Greater Manchester mum says nine-year-old daughter's quick-thinking 'saved her life' after she collapsed with sepsis.

Rebecca Potts, 28-year-old mum from Leigh, was going to wake up her daughter when she became lightheaded and collapsed.

She hit her head on the doorframe and fell unconscious, but daughter Amelia found her and called emergency services.

Rebecca was taken to hospital where they discovered she had sepsis – otherwise known as blood poisoning - which is a serious and often fatal condition.She spent two weeks in hospital and made a full recovery, and believes her daughter's help is the reason she is alive today.

Rebecca spent two weeks in hospital and made a full recovery Credit: MEN

Now, Amelia has been nominated as one of East Lancashire Railway's 'Local Heroes'.Rebecca said: “I’m so pleased for Amelia that she is getting the recognition she deserves. There’s no doubt that I wouldn’t be here now if it wasn’t for her actions.“It was an emotional moment for Amelia when discovered that she had been made a Local Hero. She’s a really special girl and deserves it.”

What is sepsis?

Also known as blood poisoning, sepsis is the immune system's overreaction to an infection or injury.

Normally our immune system fights infection – but sometimes, for reasons we don’t yet understand, it attacks our body’s own organs and tissues.

How is it treated?

When diagnosed early, sepsis can be treated with antibiotics.

Left untreated, sepsis can result in organ failure and sometimes death.

Five people die with sepsis every hour in the UK, according to the UK Sepsis Trust.

Mike Kelly, Chairman at East Lancashire Railway, said: “Discovering such moving and inspirational stories and achievements of our Local Heroes has been incredibly rewarding and humbling.“Christmas is a time of giving and our unsung heroes exemplify the very best of unselfish community spirit in the north west and we’re delighted to celebrate and spoil them.“For generations the ELR has been at the very heart of our local communities in Bury and we’re overwhelmed and overjoyed to be able to share part of their Christmas with our local heroes.”

