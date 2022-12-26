Tributes are pouring in for the 26-year-old woman who was killed in a shooting at a pub in Wallasey.

Elle Edwards was rushed to hospital at around 11:50pm on Christmas Eve but later died, after a gunman opened fire outside the Lighthouse pub near Liverpool.

Friends and colleagues are sharing tributes online for the young beautician, who was not believed to be the target of the attack.

Nova Beauty Studio in Moreton, Wirral, where Ms Edwards had worked, posted on Instagram.

They shared a video and a tribute that read: "Absolutely lost for words. Heaven gained the most beautiful angel.

We are all heartbroken, thinking of all of your family right now Elle, thank you for all of the laughs and happiness you brought into our lives, rest in paradise angel, love from your team at Nova."

Beautician Abi Coogan added: "This doesn’t feel real, you have affected us all Elle, the biggest personality and the purest heart.

"Thank you for all of the laughs you brought me when I needed it the most, my heart hurts thinking of all of your family, love you forever, rest in paradise beautiful girl."

The pub was believed to have been quite busy at the time of the attack, one parent posted on a Wirral Community Facebook page: "This is just so tragic.

"My daughter was there giving CPR with another girl until help arrived. My heart goes out to the families."

Others described the young woman as a 'hero' and a 'brave, selfless young lady' for her efforts on the night.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said: “No family should have to be faced with this ordeal at any time but at Christmas, which should be a time of peace and celebration, it makes it so much harder to bear.

"We will not rest until we find the people responsible for this shooting and I would appeal to anyone who has information or believes they captured something significant on their dash cam, doorbell camera or mobile phone to contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to direct message @MerPolCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log 1044 of Saturday 24 December.

