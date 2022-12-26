The woman who was killed in a shooting at a pub in Wallasey has been identified as 26-year-old Elle Edwards.

Merseyside Police said officers were called to the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, near Liverpool, around 11.50pm on Saturday following reports of gunshots.

Now, they have confirmed that the young woman who was taken to hospital with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound and later died, was in fact Elle Edwards.

Elle Edwards, 26, was taken to hospital with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound and later died.

Four men were hurt in the incident, with one in a critical condition and the other three not believed to have life-threatening injuries.

Detective Superintendent David McCaughrean said: “This investigation is in the very early stages and we understand that this is a truly shocking and devastating incident that has happened just before Christmas Day in a busy venue full of young people.

“We have a number of officers at Wallasey Village who are carrying out extensive enquiries to understand exactly what has taken place and take immediate action.

“We believe that the gunman left the pub car park in a dark coloured vehicle – possibly a dark coloured Mercedes shortly after the shooting and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw this to contact us immediately.”

A woman died and three more people were injured in the shooting.

Merseyside Police have asked anybody who witnessed the incident or believe they may have information to help the investigation, to get in touch.

A spokesperson for the Lighthouse pub said the shooting was “a tragedy beyond any words”.

In a statement, they added: “All our thoughts are with the friends and family of our customers and in particular our hearts go out to the family of our customer who has lost her life.

“We have provided the police with CCTV footage and our priority is supporting everyone who has been impacted.”

The scene outside the pub on Christmas Day following the shooting. Credit: PA Images

Anyone with information is asked to direct message @MerPolCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log 1044 of Saturday 24 December.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know