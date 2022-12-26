Woman who was hit and killed by a police car on Christmas Eve in Liverpool was a "cherished daughter".

Rachael Louise Moore, 22, was hit by a marked police car on Shell Road in Kensington at around 8:10pm on Christmas Eve.

In a heartbreaking tribute, her family said:"Rachel Louise Moore aged 22, cherished daughter of Alison and Ian, sister to Ben and much-loved granddaughter of Nana Sue. Partner to Jack and caring friend to many.

"She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched."

Emergency services were called to the scene but Rachael sadly died.

The incident is now under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "Following the death of Rachael we are providing assistance to the IOPC which has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident."Our sincere and thoughts and condolences are with Rachael’s family who have been left devastated by this tragic incident. Specially trained family liaison officers are supporting them at this time."

Merseyside Police are appealing to anyone who may have CCTV, dash cam or smart doorbell footage that may help to get in touch.Contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, by email at sciu@merseyside.police.uk or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, with reference 857 of Saturday 24 December.

