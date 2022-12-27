Dramatic rescue after fire rips through high rise flat in Salford

Play Brightcove video

Fire crews carried out a dramatic rescue after a blaze broke out in a high-rise apartment block in Salford.

A large emergency services response was scrambled to evacuate the flats at Mulberry Court, near the shopping precinct at around 8am this morning (Tuesday 27 December).

Video footage showed flames through the window of the tenth floor flat, while huge plumes of black smoke billowed from the building.

Large emergency response to fire in Salford, after fire tore through 10th floor flat Credit: MEN Media

North West Ambulance Service incident response teams were called to the scene, as well as police officers and fire crews.

The whole tower block was quickly evacuated while fire crews extinguished the blaze.

Black smoke billowed out of the 10th floor flat, as the fire spread quickly Credit: MEN Media

Miraculously, no-one was hurt in the fire, a spokesperson for the fire service confirmed. Residents are now gradually being let back into their homes as each floor is assessed by crews.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "At around 8am on Tuesday 27 December firefighters were called out to a high-rise building fire in Mulberry Court on Mulberry Road, Salford."

"Six fire engines attended the incident and the whole building was evacuated whilst firefighters extinguished the fire in a flat on the tenth floor, using six breathing apparatus and two hose reels. "

"Residents are gradually being allowed back into the building, as each floor is safety assessed."

"An investigation into the fire is now taking place."

