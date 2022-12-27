Three lanes of the M62 are closed eastbound at Heywood after a lorry crashed off the carriageway.

It happened between junctions 18 and 19 and drivers are being warned to expect delays as 3 out of 4 lanes of the motorway are currently closed, at midday 27 December.

Highways Agency says lane closures are in place to allow staff to fix the damaged barrier, lampposts and other electrical equipment.

There is a 45 minute delay as drivers approach the incident, with 5 miles of congestion back to junction 14 of the M60 clockwise.