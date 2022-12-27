Lancashire Police launch a murder after a woman in her 70s was found dead at a house in Blackpool on Boxing Day.

Emergency services rushed to Severn Road, close to Blackpool Pleasure Beach, shortly after 7pm on 26 December.

When police and paramedics entered the address they found the pensioner dead at the scene.

Police vehicle at scene in street close to Blackpool Pleasure Beach Credit: MEN Media

A 47-year-old man from Manchester has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody today for questioning.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and are particularly keen to speak to anybody who saw anybody entering or leaving number 32 Severn Street between 12pm on Christmas Day and 6.30pm.

Police car at the end of a residential street in Blackpool - now a murder scene Credit: MEN Media

In a statement, Lancashire Constabulary said, "We have launched a murder inquiry after a woman was found dead inside a property in Blackpool."

"Our officers and colleagues from the North-West Ambulance Service attended an address in Severn Road at 7.03pm on Boxing Day following reports a woman was unresponsive."

"When they entered, they sadly found a woman in her 70s deceased. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this time.

"A 47-year-old man from Manchester has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody."

We are also asking people to review any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area to see if they have captured anything suspicious."

Det Supt Neil Drummond said: "First and foremost my thoughts are with the loved ones of the deceased at this difficult time. We have launched a murder investigation to establish the full circumstances of how she died.

"Although we have made an arrest, our investigation is very much ongoing and you will see officers in the area today carrying out enquiries. If you have any information you feel may assist our inquiry please speak to officers at the scene."

