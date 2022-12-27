Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found with stab wounds near a park in Salford.

Shortly after 12am this morning (Tuesday 27 December), officers were called by the ambulance service to a report of a man with serious injuries, consistent with stab wounds near Clarendon Park.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene and they are following up on a number of lines of enquiry, although no arrests have been made.

Murder investigation launched near Clarendon Park in Salford Credit: Google Street View

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Natalie Dalby, said:"We will continue to investigate what we believe to be an isolated incident, with no wider risk to the public.

"These are the very early stages of what is now a murder investigation, and a team of detectives are working tirelessly to piece together information and evidence."

"We will be following-up a number of different lines of enquiry we have to ensure those responsible are brought to justice."

“Officers from the Salford district will be providing a visible presence in the coming days for reassurance and we would like to thank the local community for their cooperation and patience so far.”

Whilst officers are gathering evidence from the scene and the surrounding area, anyone with information, or CCTV, is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident 12 of 27/12/2022.

A dedicated Major Incident Public Portal has been opened to receive information, and you can directly submit images and mobile phone, dash-cam, or doorbell footage here.

Details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.