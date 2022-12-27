Hospital bosses at St Helens and Knowsley trust have issued an urgent plea to the public - to only attend A&E if their condition is "life-threatening".

Managers at Whiston Hospital say unprecedented levels of attendance at A&E, on top of high numbers of patients already receiving care in the hospital, have led to waits of up to 20 hours in the department for non-emergency patients.

Patients are being asked to use alternative services such as Walk-in and Urgent Treatment Centres to try and ease the pressure.

Rob Cooper, Managing Director said: "We would urge everyone that, unless their condition is life-threatening, they should not attend the Emergency Department.

Throughout Christmas we have seen unprecedented numbers of patients in the hospital, but this has escalated further in the last 12 hours, and we are now urging those with non-emergency conditions to use the alternative services available in their local community.

Please use NHS 111 online for advice on the best service for your condition. Local Walk-in and Urgent Treatment Centres are open 7 days a week, even on Bank Holidays.”

