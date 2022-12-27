Play Brightcove video

A father has been forced to move his children out of the family home after bricks were thrown at his home in Greater Manchester.

Al Rasul, 42, lost his wife, Mitua, 34, to breast cancer last year, and the attacks have brought more distress to the grieving family.

CCTV shows two hooded youths arrive outside the premises and one is seen walking into the yard of the property and before he hurls a missile at a window.

They run off and the father of two is seen on the footage, running out of his home after them seconds later.

Glass on the table of the family home after a brick was thrown through the window Credit: MEN Media

Now he has been forced to move his son, Al Naeem nine, and daughter, Alina, 14, to live with their grandparents as they are terrified the youths will return.

The first attack was at about 4.30pm on November 21 when a brick was thrown through a ground floor window into the home in Clayton.

Mr Rasul said: "The first time my son was making himself some food when the brick came in missing him by a few inches."

"There was glass everywhere. He called me and was crying on the phone and I came home straight away.""The second time was Christmas Eve at about 4.40pm. That time my son and I were in. He knew exactly what it was as it made the same sound. I ran out barefooted after them."

"Now my kids are terrified. I have moved them to their grandparents for the rest of the holiday period. They will come back to go back to school, and it will give me time to increase the security on the house."

"I have lived in Clayton for ten years and I have never had any issues with anyone, I am not sure why this is happening."As well as his home being attacked, Mr Rasul says two other homes within a few hundred yards have also had windows smashed in the last few months.

He said: "The first time the window went in I had to spend £150 replacing it. The second time it was another £150 plus £390 to get it boarded up on Christmas Eve."

"I called GMP after the November attack and they said they would send someone round but in the end they just called. I have asked them again to send someone after this latest Christmas Eve attack".Greater Manchester Police have been asked for comment.