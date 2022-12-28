Play Brightcove video

A video report by ITV Reporter Katharine Walker

Campaigners have warned that victims of domestic abuse with sight loss are being put at risk because of a lack of accessible and confidential support.

New research seen exclusively by ITV shows there is more than 20,000 victims of domestic abuse with sight loss in the North West.

Overall, people with visual impairments are nearly twice as likely to be the victim of domestic abuse.

However fewer than one in five professionals have the specialist training to help them.

"Sam" a domestic abuse survivor with sight-loss

"I used to shake when I heard his key in the door." Sam - who's name we've changed to protect her identity - suffered years of emotional and physical abuse from her husband. He used her disability as a weapon against her.

"The situation was complex because he was my carer. I felt like I was being punished for being blind.

"He'd leave things out so I'd fall, every little dig that could have possibly happened happened."

The research around the domestic-abuse of visually impaired people was conducted by Safelives and The Vision Foundation.

Play Brightcove video

Nanya Coles from Safelives said the survivors they spoke to told them they found it hard to access professional help in a safe way; often the abuser, who was also the carer, would sit in on the interview.

Nanya Coles said: "People told us, when we interviewed them, that they weren't really able to see professionals on their own in a safe way.

"They quite often will have a carer there that might be the perpetrator.

"This meant that there are limited opportunities for them to disclose abuse and be asked about the abuse that they are facing."

One in Five professionals have the specialist training to help domestic abuse survivors with sight loss. Credit: ITV News

The two organisations are now calling for more training for professionals to enable survivors to access help more easily and be able to speak confidentially in a safe environment.

In a statement the government said they are increasing the number of domestic abuse experts trained to help disabled victims.

But Sam and other survivors say they won't feel safe until services step up their accessibility.

There's more information on The Vision Foundation's work here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…