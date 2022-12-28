A man who was seriously injured in a house fire two weeks ago has died. Kieran Naylor, 33, passed away at 8.45pm on Monday 26 December. His death comes two weeks after his fiancé Rebecca Foster, 32, passed away. The pair suffered serious injuries during a fire at their home on Delph Lane, Daresbury, Cheshire in the early hours of Monday 12 December.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing but it is not believed to be suspicious. Credit: Cheshire Constabulary

In a tribute, Kieran’s family said: “Words cannot express how completely heartbroken and devastated we are to have lost Kieran. Our lives will never be the same.“Kieran really was the best son, brother and uncle that anyone could have wished for and he will be sorely missed by everyone who had the pleasure to have known him.“Kieran and Rebecca are now reunited forever and they will always be in our hearts.“We would like to thank everyone who tried to help Kieran and Rebecca following the fire and would ask that we are left to grieve in peace at this time.” Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing, but it is not believed to be suspicious.