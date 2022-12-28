Strikes by bin workers in Wirral have been called off after Unite workers accepted a pay offer.

More than 200 members of Unite, who are employed by Biffa, have secured a 15 per cent pay rise backdated to April 2022.

It comes after Unite members planned for industrial action on Wednesday 28 December, following previous strike action carried out in the beginning of the month.

Unite regional officer John McColl said: “Following renewed negotiations, an improved offer was put forward from Biffa which our members voted to accept.

"The dispute has now ended and strike action has been cancelled.”

Class two HGV drivers will have their hourly rates increased by £1.49 on top of the percentage pay increase.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is another win for Unite members; this pay increase was won by workers organising in a trade union and standing together for a better deal.

“Unite the union is doing what it says on the trade union tin – we are delivering jobs, pay and conditions victories for our members. We are winning for workers in the worst cost of living crisis in decades.”

The workers will see their pay increase again by between seven and nine per cent from April next year, depending on the RPI rate of inflation.