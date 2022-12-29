Drone footage has been released of the moment police arrested a suspect in the murder investigation of Elle Edwards.

The black and white video shows Merseyside Police vehicles surrounding a residential street, before approaching the front door of a house.

In a second clip officers can be seen at the back of the home going through a gate, while in a third, officers are then seen taking a person into a police car outside.

The footage shows officers leading a suspect out to a car. Credit: Merseyside Police

It follows the death of 26-year-old Elle, who was shot as she was celebrating Christmas Eve with her sister and friends at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village on the Wirral.

The beautician, who was shot in the head, is not believed to have been the target of the attack.

Elle Edwards was celebrating Christmas with friends when she was shot dead Credit: Merseyside Police/PA

Police have so far arrested three people in connection with their murder investigation, with two suspects taken into custody on Boxing Day.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

A 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

On 28 December a 31-year-old man from Tranmere was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

All three suspects remain in custody for questioning.

Earlier, roads on Wirral surrounding the pub where Elle Edwards was shot dead have reopened.

The Lighthouse Inn pub, Wallasey Village and the carpark have been closed since Christmas Eve after a murder investigation was launched.

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000948723.