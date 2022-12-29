A trio have been jailed for a total of 27 years and eight months after police stopped a pink Ford Mustang - which contained thousands of ecstasy tablets.

Officers found more than £250,000 worth of the drugs after pulling over the car on the M6 in Cheshire after spotting it driving erratically at around 1am on Thursday 21 October 2021.

Emily Phillips, 33 who lives in Swanley, Kent, and Robert Dalton, 40, of Gravesend, Kent, were both in the car.

Emily Phillips, 33. Credit: Cheshire Police

Phillips pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and dangerous driving.

She was jailed for 14 years and four months at Chester Crown Court on Thursday 22 December 2022.

A second man, Michael Smyth, of Compton Road, Liverpool, and Dalton both pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Michael Smyth, 29 Credit: Cheshire Police

Smyth was jailed for seven-and-a-half years and Dalton was imprisoned for five years and 10 months.

They were sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday 26 July 2022.

Their downfall came after officers patrolling the M6 southbound spotting the pink Ford Mustang being " being driven in a suspicious manner" .

The vehicle was stopped near to Junction 18 in the Holmes Chapel area. Phillips, who was driving, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving.

The drugs were then discovered during a search of the car.

Robert Dalton, 40. Credit: Cheshire Police

DNA from Michael Smyth was later found on some of the packages.

A further quantity of ecstasy tablets was found in the 29-year-old’s home when he was subsequently arrested by officers.

Constable Mark Jones, who oversaw the investigation said: “With the strength of the evidence we were able to gather against Emily Phillips, Michael Smyth and Robert Dalton, they had little choice other than to plead guilty to the class A drug dealing offences they were charged with.

“Their convictions and the significant custodial sentences they have been handed by Chester Crown Court are the results of great work by all the officers involved in the case, which shows the value of police stop checks.

“What started as a basic stop check resulted in the seizure of a substantial amount of class A drugs

“On top of that, Phillips, Smyth and Dalton are all now behind bars facing the consequences of their actions.

“I hope that the sentences they have been handed act as a warning to others and sends out a clear message that if you come to Cheshire to commit crime, you will be caught and you will be brought to justice.”