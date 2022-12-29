People have been urged not to call 999 or attend A&E in Greater Manchester unless it is a life-threatening emergency as demand rises 'beyond anything experienced before'.

"Unprecedented levels" of people attending A&E coupled with staff sickness and an "increased prevalence of flu and Covid" has led to long delays in hospital and for ambulances, the trust says.

NHS bosses issued a statement on Wednesday, 28 December, saying "today has been beyond anything we have experienced before" as the NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care Partnership pleaded with people only to call 999 or attend A&E in an 'life-threatening' emergency.

Unprecedented levels of attendance at A&E, staff sickness and increased prevalence of flu and covid have led to very long waits

Professor Jane Eddleston, Greater Manchester Medical Executive lead for acute care, said: “The first day back after the Christmas break is always busy for NHS services but today has been beyond anything we have experienced before.

“We are making an urgent plea to the public in Greater Manchester to only call 999 or attend Accident and Emergency Departments if their condition is a life-threatening emergency.

“Unprecedented levels of attendance at A&E, staff sickness and increased prevalence of flu and covid have led to very long waits in emergency departments and for ambulances.

Public urged to make use of NHS 111 online and phone services or contacting your GP or seeing your local pharmacist to get treatment sooner.

"We urge the public to use alternative services to make use of NHS 111 online and phone services (111 online is for people aged 5 and over).

"Accessing NHS 111 online, contacting your GP, or attending your local pharmacist will mean you get treatment much sooner.

"GP practices and pharmacies are open as normal between Christmas and new year.

“As we head into the new year we also urge anyone experiencing flu or Covid-like symptoms to stay at home, so that you do not pass on your infection on to others.

"Both can be serious illnesses, so please take the necessary precautions to protect your loved ones, particularly those who are vulnerable, including getting your vaccines if you are eligible.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...