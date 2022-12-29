Police investigating the murder of a man whose boy was found covered in acid near Wigan have searched 25 properties in Lancashire.

Liam Smith's body was discovered on Kilburn Drive in Shevington last month.

Detectives have launched a major investigation codenamed "Vestige''.

On Thursday 24 November 2022, around 7pm, Greater Manchester Police received reports of a body on Kilburn Drive, Shevington in Wigan.

Emergency services attended the scene and confirmed the man was deceased.

The man found at the scene was later identified at 38-year-old Liam Smith, who resided on Kilburn Drive.

It was initially determined he had been subject to a fatal gunshot wound and an acid attack.

He had been left on Kilburn Drive by his killer(s).

A murder investigation was subsequently launched, with the codename Operation Vestige.

Yesterday (Wednesday 28 December 2022), Greater Manchester Police worked in partnership with Lancashire Constabulary to take action.

Specialist officers from both forces searched around 25 properties in Lancashire that investigators believe could provide positive leads in the murder investigation.

Detective Inspector Lee Shaw of GMP’s Major Incident Team said: "Firstly, our thoughts remain with Liam’s family and friends at what remains as a difficult and heart-breaking time.

"Liam’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

"Greater Manchester Police are continuing the search for Liam’s killer(s), to receive justice for him and his loved ones.

"Since the murder investigation was launched, GMP officers and investigators have been working tirelessly gathering intelligence and push forward with any leads we find.

"This murder is a sickening display of violence which will not be tolerated in Greater Manchester.

"We will continue our investigation at full throttle, pushing forward to find the person(s) responsible and bring them to justice.

"We sincerely hope that the searches we have carried out can provide us further information and provide us with positive lines of enquiry which we can pursue.

"GMP’s Major Incident Team (MIT) are continuing to urge anyone with any information to come forward.

"No matter how big or small you think your information is, this could benefit this investigation massively, so do not stay silent.

"Let’s work together to achieve justice for Liam and his family.

"If you have any information or footage from the Kilburn Drive or Shevington area of Wigan between Tuesday 27 November in the evening or early hours of Wednesday 28 November 2022 please get in touch.

"To submit information or CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage please submit it through the Major Incident Public Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22L21-PO1

"You can also report information to GMP by calling 101 or via the GMP website using our reporting tool: www.gmp.police.uk quoting log 910 of 25/11/2022.

"Alternatively, you can report information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."