Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Zoë Muldoon

An exhibition of original puppets from hit movies like The Corpse Bride and the Guillermo Del Toro's new feature film Pinocchio, have gone on display.

The exhibition at Waterside's Lauriston Gallery in Sale, celebrates three decades of the Altrincham-based animation studio Mackinnon & Saunders.

Mackinnon & Saunders: 30 Years and Beyond showcases their hugely diverse range of puppets, which have attracted some of the most renowned filmmakers in the industry, including Tim Burton who directed the Corpse Bride, and Wes Anderson, who made Fantastic Mr Fox.

The 'Fantastic Mr Fox' puppet from Tim Burton's hit movie. Credit: ITV News

Co-director Peter Saunders says there is a whole host of North West talent working behind the scenes.

He said: "It's not just me and Ian making the puppets, we employ a lot of hardworking people in the North West and we're very proud of the creative and artistic vision we have working with us."

'Geppetto' from Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio. Credit: ITV News

On display for the very first time are original puppets and models made by the team in Altrincham for Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro's new film Pinocchio.

Paying homage to their longstanding working relationship with Hollywood director Tim Burton, several puppets and models the team made for two of his films, Corpse Bride and Frankenweenie also feature in the exhibition as well as work from their contribution to Wes Anderson’s Fantastic Mr Fox.

Play Brightcove video

Peter Saunders on his 'favourite' puppet...

The exhibition also offers a rare opportunity for visitors to see original models and puppets from some of the biggest television shows and films from the past 50 years, including Bob the Builder.

The exhibition runs in partnership with Manchester Animation Festival and features a series of black and white behind-the-scenes photographs showing animators and model-makers who have brought characters to life.

Models of the puppets from Pinocchio are always on display. Credit: ITV News

The exhibition runs until 25 February.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...