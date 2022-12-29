An 'inspirational top cop' has died after falling ill on duty just two days after Christmas.

PC Richard Kemp, known as 'Kempy', worked for Lancashire Constabulary, and was taken ill while on duty at Preston police station, on 27 December.

He was treated by officers before being taken to Royal Preston Hospital, where he later died.

The force said the 'very sad and tragic' death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner.

In a statement, Lancashire Constabulary said: "We can confirm a serving Lancashire Police officer has sadly died.

"PC Richard Kemp, a constable in south division, was taken ill while on duty at Preston police station.

"He was treated by officers before being taken to Royal Preston Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.

"These are very sad and tragic circumstances and our thoughts are with his family at this time. They have asked for time and privacy to come to terms with their loss while they grieve."

Tributes have been paid on social media to PC Kemp by police bosses and colleagues. Many officers have changed their social media profiles to a thin blue line on a black background as they expressed their 'absolute shock' and devastation.

Lancashire Police Commissioner Andrew Snowden tweeted: "A truly difficult day for the Lancashire police family today. My thoughts are with you all, if you are reading this or not."

Mussa Meman tweeted: "Very sad news. Thoughts with the family, friends and colleagues of the officer. May they be given the strength and patience to come to terms with their loss, and may our colleague be granted the highest station in paradise."

Another said: "God Bless Kempy PC 2912. What an inspirational top cop. How cops should be."

A fourth person wrote: "Wow absolutely shocked, Good night God bless RIP Kempy."

Another posted: "Gutted. RIP Kempy. Such a Top Guy."