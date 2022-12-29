Roads on Wirral surrounding the pub where Elle Edwards was shot dead on Christmas Eve have reopened.

The Lighthouse Inn pub, Wallasey Village and the carpark have been closed since Christmas Eve after a murder investigation was launched following the death of the 26-year-old beautician.

Drivers whose cars were caught up in the crime scene are being urged to reclaim their vehicles.

The scene outside the pub on Christmas Day following the shooting. Credit: PA Images

Merseyside Police say - "We can now confirm that the road called Wallasey Village where the Lighthouse Inn pub is situated is now open in both directions.

"Owners who had left their vehicles at the Lighthouse Inn pub car park can now come and collect them.

"However, owners of vehicles will need to produce identification to officers to confirm that they are the rightful owner, and will be asked to provide their name, address, date of birth, and telephone number before their vehicle can be collected at the site."

Police officers outside the Lighthouse pub where the road has now reopened

Merseyside Police said on Boxing Day that two suspects were taken into custody, where they are still being questioned.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

A 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Elle Edwards worked at a beauty studio in Wirral, Merseyside

Senior officers have continued to appeal to the public for more information after the 26-year-old was shot as she was celebrating Christmas Eve with her sister and friends.

The beautician, who was shot in the head, is not believed to have been the target of the attack.