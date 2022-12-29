A 31-year-old man has become the third person to be arrested in connection with the murder of Elle Edwards, who was shot dead outside a pub on Christmas Eve, Merseyside Police say.

"We have arrested a third person in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Elle Edwards at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey on 24 December.

"A 31-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

"He is currently in custody where he will be questioned by detectives."We have been given additional time to question a 30-year-old man from Tranmere, arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and they both remain in custody."

Earlier, roads on Wirral surrounding the pub where Elle Edwards was shot dead have reopened.

The Lighthouse Inn pub, Wallasey Village and the carpark have been closed since Christmas Eve after a murder investigation was launched.

Police officers outside the Lighthouse pub where the road has now reopened

Merseyside Police said, "We can now confirm that the road called Wallasey Village where the Lighthouse Inn pub is situated is now open in both directions.

"Owners who had left their vehicles at the Lighthouse Inn pub car park can now come and collect them.

"However, owners of vehicles will need to produce identification to officers to confirm that they are the rightful owner, and will be asked to provide their name, address, date of birth, and telephone number before their vehicle can be collected at the site."

The beautician, who was shot in the head, is not believed to have been the target of the attack.An investigation into Elle’s death remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000948723.