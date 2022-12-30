Play Brightcove video

Tim Edwards pays tribute to his "beautiful" daughter who was killed in a shooting in Wallasey on Christmas Eve.

The "devastated" father of Elle Edwards who was killed in a shooting on Christmas Eve has paid tribute to this daughter as police continue their search for her killer.

The 26-year-old was shot in the head when a gunman opened fire outside of The Lighthouse pub in Wallasey, Wirral.

Paying tribute to Elle, Tim Edwards said his daughter was a "beautiful and bright star" and "the glue that held this big family together".

The beautician was not believed to have been the target of the fatal shooting, which saw four other people injured.

Elle Edwards was killed on Christmas Eve when a gunman opened fire outside the Lighthouse Pub in Wallasey. Credit: PA images

At a press conference on Friday Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs read Mr Edwards' emotional statement, which said: "There was no one as beautiful as our Elle May, her looks, her laugh and the way she would light up a room as soon as she walked in.

"She had this way about her that as soon as you met her you just instantly fell in love with her, everyone that met Elle knew how special she was.

"Her laugh was infectious anyone who anyone who was around her had a good time, she loved her life and had so many amazing plans for the future.

"She was only just getting started. Christmas and our family will never be the same again without her. She was the glue that held this big family together, from all of us.

"We will love and miss her forever. Our Elle May, the most beautiful and bright star out there, forever and always."My beautiful Elle Marlene is the love of my life and she is my world, my best friend. She will always shine and be beautiful and bright, my Elle has never gone."

Elle was not the intended target of the attack and police are continuing their search for her killer. Credit: Family photo

Merseyside Police said a 30-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the murder of 26-year-old Elle Edwards has been recalled to prison on licence.

A 31-year-old man arrested on Thursday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder remains in custody, the force said.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry who was arrested on Monday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has been bailed.

Merseyside Police have re-appealed to the public to find a dark-coloured Mercedes seen in the car park of the Lighthouse Pub around the time of the shooting.

DC Sue Coombes said: "We are committed to finding the person responsible for Elle's death and putting them behind bars.

“These people don’t deserve to be walking our streets, these people don’t deserve to be protected."

She continued to say: "Silence is never an option."

Tim Edwards and DC Sue Coombs during a press conference at Merseyside Police Headquarters in Liverpool Credit: PA images

“We know that the answers to this lie within our communities. So my appeal to you is please tell us what you know and help us get justice for Elle’s family.

“Particularly, we want information about the whereabouts of a dark coloured Mercedes that was in the Lighthouse public house carpark before the incident.

“We want to know where it came from and where it’s gone since then.

“If you’ve got information but don’t want to speak to a police officer directly, please contact us via Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000948723.