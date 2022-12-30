Rail passengers in the North West are being warned of severely disrupted train services in the first week of the New Year as strike action takes place over five days.

Two 48-hour walkouts by Network Rail staff in the RMT union between 3-7 January will see a severely reduced timetable for travellers across the region.

Nationally 20% of services will run on just 50% of the network – most branch lines will have no trains at all.

Network Rail is asking all passengers to only travel by rail if absolutely necessary, especially on 5 January when ASLEF train drivers go on strike.

Main North West train stations, like Manchester Piccadilly and Liverpool Lime Street, will see no trains from Avanti West Coast, Northern, TransPennine Express, East Midlands Railway and CrossCountry.

Two 48-hour walkouts by Network Rail staff in the RMT union will see just two trains per hour serving Liverpool Lime Street

Here is a breakdown of each operator's plan for strike days:

Avanti West Coast

During the industrial action, Avanti West Coast plan to run one train per hour from Euston to each of Manchester, Liverpool and Preston, with a limited service onwards to Scotland.

The significantly reduced timetable will mean Blackpool have no services, and trains will not be calling at Stockport, Macclesfield and Runcorn, so these stations will be closed.

Passengers can check before they travel here.

On all days - passengers are being warned they should only travel if absolutely necessary

MerseyRail

Although Merseyrail is not taking part in the RMT strike action, only a limited service will be able to run on 3, 4, 5 and 7 January because Network Rail signallers are striking.

A 45-minute service will run between approximately 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Full timetable can be found on the MerseyRail website.

Northern

The train operator has warned of severe disruption on all of its services on strike days in the New year.

Passengers are urged "do not travel" as only a small number of routes will have trains.

Northern will run trains from Liverpool to Manchester Airport every hour, except 5 January when there will be no trains.

There will be just two trains per hour serving Manchester Piccadilly over reduced operating hours.

TransPennine

On 3 and 4 January, limited services will operate in both directions between:

York and Manchester Piccadilly - 9 services in both directions

Preston and Manchester Airport - 5 services in both directions

On 5 January, no trains will be operating, with only five services between Preston and Manchester in both directions on 6 and 7 January.

A full timetable can be found on the TransPennine website.

Those who still must travel should check www.nationalrail.co.uk so they know exactly what to expect.

