A man arrested in connection with the Christmas Eve shooting of Elle Edwards in Wirral has been recalled to prison on licence.

The 30-year-old, from Tranmere, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder on Monday, following the death of the 26-year-old at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey.

A 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been bailed.

Merseyside Police say a 31-year-old man from Tranmere arrested on on suspicion of conspiracy to murder remains in custody.

The beautician, who was shot in the head, is not believed to have been the target of the attack.

Detectives investigating the murder of Elle Edwards released drone footage of one of the arrests on Twitter on Thursday, 29 December.

The black and white recording shows officers entering a property on a residential street before exiting with a suspect and putting them in a police car.