Eurovision's executive supervisor has said Russia’s exclusion “was and still is” hard but that the event should stand for “the basic and ultimate values of democracy”.

Russia was banned from competing in 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine, who subsequently won the competition with their act Kalush Orchestra.

However, due to the ongoing war, the UK stepped into host the song contest on behalf of the nation in 2023.

In its application, Liverpool demonstrated how it would reflect Ukrainian culture, music and communities if it were to represent the country.

Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022 with their group Kalush Orchestra. Credit: PA images

Speaking to Abba’s Bjorn Ulvaeus on BBC Radio 4, Martin Osterdahl said although the contest is "not political" they should always stand up for the "basic and ultimate values of democracy".

Mr Osterdahl, the Broadcasting Union's Executive Supervisor of Eurovision, said: "How Europe feels very much affects the contest.

“It is also that when you look back in time you see that the Eurovision Song Contest is like a log book of what has happened in Europe, what the trends have been in Europe.

“But, also, what is the kind of mood and sentiment of Europe, and what is the social context of Europe at the time"

He continued to say: "Everyone is right to be who they are. This will be a Eurovision Song Contest that really shows the values that we talk about – solidarity, reaching out, uniting through music.”

Eurovision is being held in Liverpool in 2023. Credit: PA images

Ulvaeus said he may attend the contest in Liverpool as he wants to see the Cavern Club where his “idols” the Beatles played.

He said: “My idols (over) all the idols, the Beatles, come from there, which is why I am thinking maybe I should go to see the finals. And I have never been to Liverpool.

“To see the Cavern where the Beatles appeared. They were the reason why Benny Andersson and I started writing music.

“Before the Beatles, songwriters were kind of anonymous. But suddenly there were these guys who were not only the artist but they wrote their own songs.”

Mr Osterdahl replied: “I will try my very best. You are always welcome.”

The contest will be held in May 2023 at the ACC Liverpool.

