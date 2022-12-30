The family of a "devoted dad" who was stabbed to death in a park two days after Christmas have paid tribute to his life.

Tyron Riley, known as Taz to his family and friends, was found with several stab wounds close to Clarendon Park, in Salford, just after midnight on 27 December.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say the 31-year-old died at the scene.

In a tribute, his mother Nicola and family said: “Tyron Grech Riley known as Taz was a very much-loved Son, Dad, Grandson and Brother, our hearts are in a million pieces.

“You were a devoted Dad, super talented builder and could turn your hand to anything, you loved nothing more than sending us a million and one photos of the job from start to finish and always said 'I’m ace me aren’t a' we were always so proud.

“We will always remember the good times, your huge cheeky smile and your great sense of humour.

“Taz I’m so sorry this has happened to you, my heart is aching so much, you will be missed deeply. Sleep tight Son. Love ya.”

A murder investigation is underway to find the killer of Tyron Riley. Credit: MEN Media

GMP is continuing to investigate Tyron’s murder and no arrests have been made as of yet.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector David Moores, said: “We are continuing to appeal for information to bring Tyron’s family the justice they yearn.

“Specialist officers will continue to support them through this devastating time.

“A team of detectives are working around the clock to conduct enquiries to piece together a full picture of the events leading up to Tyron’s death.

“Officers are visibly patrolling the area and if you have any concerns – please come and speak to us.

“If you have any information to assist our investigation, no matter how small, we would like to speak to you or and if you captured anything on phones or on dashcam, please get in touch.”