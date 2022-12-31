An eleven year-old boy has died after he was hit by a bus while cycling in Bolton.

The tragic incident happened on Vernon Street on the outskirts of the town centre at around 1:40pm on Friday, 30 December.

Police tape with the bus at the scene of the tragic incident Credit: MEN Media

Police said they were called to 'reports of a road traffic collision between a cyclist and a bus.'

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: "No arrests have been made at this time and the driver of the bus is assisting officers with their enquiries'.

Police search the scene after the collision between the bus and a boy on his bike Credit: MEN Media

A cordon was put in place at the roundabout junction with Prince Street and Merehall Drive, with the roads closed immediately afterwards as emergency services dealt with the aftermath and carried out enquiries.

A bike could be seen laying on its side inside the cordon whilst officers carried out a search of the scene.

The bus involved is thought to be a 501 service heading to Farnworth.

Officers are now appealing to any witnesses - particularly passengers who were on the bus in question - to please make contact with them.