Video report by ITV Granada Reports journalist Claire Hannah

A third person arrested in connection with the murder of Elle Edwards, who was fatally shot on Christmas Eve, has been released on bail.

A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder was released on bail pending further enquiries on Saturday, 31 December.

The 26-year-old beautician was killed when a gunman fired several shots outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight.

Police say Elle, who lived close by, was not the intended target of the attack.

Three people have so far been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere, in Wirral, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, has been recalled to prison on licence.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has also been bailed, police said.

Four other people were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after the incident at the Lighthouse Pub. Credit: PA images

Four men were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds from the incident.

Three have seen been discharged, while a 28-year-old man from Beechwood, Wirral, is in a poorly condition, although not life-threatening.

Merseyside Police say their investigation into the fatal shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000948723.