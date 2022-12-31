Play Brightcove video

Dr Gee Walker says her MBE is "bitter sweet".

The mother of murdered teenager Anthony Walker, who was killed in a racist attack in Liverpool, says being awarded an MBE is "bittersweet" - but his legacy lives on.

Dr Gee Walker was among several extraordinary people across the North West who have been recognised in the King's first New Year Honours List.

She was awarded the Member of the Order of the British Empire medal for services to diversity and racial injustice for her work as founder and patron of The Anthony Walker Foundation.

Her son was 18 when he was murdered with an ice axe in racially-motivated attack in a park in Huyton, Merseyside, in July 2005.

Dr Gee Walker has been awarded an MBE for services to diversity and racial injustice. Credit: PA images

Speaking on New Year's Eve, Gee Walker said she was "honoured" to accept an MBE from King Charles - but feels "bittersweet".

She said: "I understand the word bittersweet now because that's exactly what it is because the sweetness is that we have got the award and the bitterness is that it should be him.

"But I'm accepting it on his behalf and that takes the edge of the bitterness of it and I'm so honoured to accept it in his name."

Dr Gee forgave her son's killers, Michael Barton and Paul Taylor, who were sentenced to life in prison for the brutal murder of Anthony in December 2005.

In was revealed in September 2022 that Barton, now aged 34, could soon be released from jail under licence.

