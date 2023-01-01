Boy who died after being hit by a bus in Bolton has been named as 11-year-old Lucas Ashton.

Lucas was cycling down Vernon Street in Bolton on Friday 30 December when he was tragically hit by a bus around 1:40pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police search the scene after the collision between the bus and a boy on his bike Credit: MEN Media

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: "No arrests have been made at this time and the driver of the bus is assisting officers with their enquiries'.

Specialist officers are supporting Lucas' family and loved ones.

If you have any information about this incident - or footage - please call GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) on 0161 856 4741 or 0161 856 8802.

You can also make a report via www.gmp.police.uk or through the independent charity Crimestoppers - anonymously – on 0800 555 111.

