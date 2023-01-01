A man has been arrested under suspicion of sexually assaulting and assaulting an elderly woman in her care home.

The incident took place just before 3am Sunday 1 January, after reports of an unknown male on the premises.

A 21-year-old male was arrested on site and taken for questioning by police.

Specialist officers are currently supporting residents and loved ones impacted by the incident.

Superintendent Phillip Hutchinson of GMP's Oldham district said: "We understand the effect this will have on residents, families, and staff at the care home and the wider community.

"We have deployed a number of uniformed officers and specialist officers to scene and the local area to ensure this incident is investigated thoroughly and provide reassurance to the residents, their loved ones, and the local community."

Greater Manchester Police are also working alongside Oldham Council and partner agencies to ensure the safeguarding and security of residents.

If anyone has any further information, they are urged to contact GMP on 101 or report via the GMP website’s reporting tool: www.gmp.police.uk quoting log 661 of 01/01/2023.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

