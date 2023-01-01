Elle Edwards' younger sister, who was killed in a shooting at a pub in Wallasey, has paid tribute to 'the kindest person ever'.

In a heartbreaking social media post, Lucy Edwards shared pictures and videos of the pair together.

The caption read: "I should not be waking up this morning on New Year's Day without you."

"I miss you so much sis. You are and will always be my best friend, sidekick, partner in crime, soul mate and big sister."

It follows a tribute from Elle's father and others online from close friends and family after Elle Edwards was shot at the Lighthouse pub on Christmas Eve.

Elle Edwards was killed on Christmas Eve when a gunman opened fire outside the Lighthouse Pub in Wallasey. Credit: PA images

Police do not believe she was the intended target of the attack, and three arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The tribute continued: "You are beautiful inside and out, you are the kindest person ever and you wanted nothing but the best for me.

"I miss everything about you, especially our daily catch-ups, our long drives."

She added: "I should not be waking up this morning on New Year's Day without you, we should be dancing and singing this morning whilst we got ready to go out.

"We always said 2019 was our best year, but we were so convinced 2023 was going to be the year to top it…

"You are supposed to be finally living the life you have dreamed of, you had so many plans, hopes and dreams, we had so many plans and it breaks my heart that it has all been taken away.

"I love you so so much Ell, fly high bbyy."

Since her death, there have been three arrests made in connection with the shooting.

The latest was a 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder - he has since been released on bail.

