A man from Manchester says his severe eczema has left him housebound for the past year.

Ryan Harding, 28, said: “I’m currently red. My whole torso is red and my face is red.

"I’ve played rugby all my life, I’ve had broken bones, but this has been the worst year of my life. It’s the worst pain I’ve ever felt.”

Ryan suffers from severe eczema and went to the doctor in 2020, where he was prescribed steroid tablets to help ease the flare ups.

However he claims high dosage of the medication caused the skin condition to flare up even more.

Ryan suffered severe eczema all over his body. Credit: MEN

Ryan said: “I’ve tried to put on a brave face, but some days I spend the whole day in bed.

"You’re itching and causing yourself more pain. It keeps me up at night. I’ve never experienced anything like it.

"I’ve been curled up on the floor plenty of times this year. I’ve never cried so much in my life.”

Ryan returned to the hospital where he was prescribed creams and a lower steroid dosage, but this led to severe withdrawals.

He suffered withdrawal symptoms while on holiday in Amsterdam with friends, he said: “I was in full withdrawal mode.

"Luckily my friends were really understanding, but I was feeling down and I felt like I was putting a downer on the holiday.”

Ryan was admitted to hospital following a flare up that left him in agony. Credit: MEN

When he returned to the UK, Ryan was in hospital for six days to regain fluids and try get his eczema under control.

He was later admitted to hospital for nine days after his body went into a similar shock for the second time.

Ryan was placed on a drip and steroids were prescribed, but he was also given an immunosuppressant to help control the withdrawal.

The drug - cyclosporine - helped suppress his flare-ups, only having suffered a third one recently.

Ryan later discovered he had been suffering from Topical Steroid Withdrawal Syndrome (TSWS) - a debilitating condition which arises from the use of topical steroids to treat a skin problem such as eczema.

The condition has forced Ryan, who is a self-employed plumber, to take seven months off work.

Ryan, who works as a self-employed plumber, was forced to take seven months off work. Credit: MEN

He said: “Luckily my girlfriend works and I’ve got some savings, but it puts a big stress on the relationship.

"I’ve missed out on spending time with friends and generic stuff you would do as a young person getting out and enjoying yourself.

Ryan says even going to the gym has been impossible, as the sweat hurts his skin.

The festive period has not been easy for him either: “On Christmas Day, I was in bed by 9pm – and not from drinking, because I was in so much pain.

"It put a bit of a sour note on the end of Christmas.

"I was so happy to be spending time with family."

He hopes to raise awareness of TSWS by sharing his experience, he said: “I wouldn’t be in this position if it weren’t for steroid tablets.

“It’s no coincidence that once I had the steroid tablets, my eczema flared up massively.”

