A man has died and two others are seriously injured following a car accident in Rainford, St Helens.

Merseyside Police were contacted just after 10am Sunday 1 January, after reports of an accident involving two cars on Blind Foot Road and Mossborough Road.

A 31-year old man, who was driving a Nissan Alemera, has been pronounced dead.

A man and woman who were in the other car are reported to have serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing and witness and CCTV enquiries are being carried out in the area.

Sergeant Simon Duffy said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of the driver who very sadly passed away."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam is asked to contact SCIU on (0151) 777 5747, or email SCIU@merseyside.police.uk.

Alternatively, DM @MerPolCC quoting log 505 of 1 January.

