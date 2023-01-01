Merseyside Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery in Liverpool on new years eve.

The suspect entered the Shell petrol station in Maghull at around 4:45am on Saturday 31 December and threatened staff with a gun.

Staff say he demanded money from the till and then fled the scene with an unspecified amount of cash.

Police say the suspect has been described as a white male, 6ft tall, medium build and he was dressed in black with his hood up.

Detective Inspector Darren Hankin said:"If you were in the Old Meadow Road area at about 4.45am this morning and saw anything, or you were driving in the area and have dash cam footage that could help us please contact us." If you have any information that could help inquiries you can DM @merpolcc, quoting reference 0172 of 31 December.You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

