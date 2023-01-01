A teenage girl has been left 'incredibly shaken up' after she was attacked on a bus in Greater Manchester.

Freya, 15, was attacked by around nine girls on a Stagecoach bus in Reddish leaving her with a lump on her head and chunks of hair missing.

Freya and her friend went to sit down on the bus when they noticed a group of girls at the back allegedly inhaling nitrous oxide from balloons.

The girls came to speak to Freya but proceeded to hit her and push her on the floor.

Reportedly the driver heard the commotion and went to the top deck to see what was going on - and then he kicked them all off.

Freya's mum, Emma, said: "He asked Freya if she was okay but then kicked them all off the bus."The girls continued to go at her once he'd kicked them off.

"They spat in her face as she and her friend were pleading for them to stop."

Freya has a lump on her head and chunks of hair missing. Credit: MEN

Freya and her friend were able to run away from the girls and a member of the public contacted the police.Emma said: "I am angry and concerned that the bus driver has thrown my daughter off the bus with these vile girls knowing what had happened."

A spokesperson for Stagecoach Manchester: "We are very concerned to hear these allegations.

"We expect our employees to deliver a very high standard of customer service and as soon as we were made aware of these claims, we began an internal investigation to understand the full circumstances involved."

Greater Manchester Police have been approached for a comment on the incident.

