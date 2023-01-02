A rescue team were called out after a woman broke her ankle on the top of a fell in the Lake District.

The woman and her friend, who were "equipped and experienced" hikers, decided to celebrate the new year on the top of Green Gable.

When the pair reached the summit, they were met with strong winds, persistent rain, hail and snow.

Due to the harsh weather conditions, they decided to turn back.

Nearly 45 minutes into 2023, the mountain rescue team were called after one of the walkers fell and broke their ankle.

Keswick Mountain Rescue were assisted by members of the Royal Air Force on what was the team's first rescue of the year.

They were able to approach from Honister then the steep mine track up towards Dubs Hut.

Because of the potentially difficult location, rescuers called on the help of the coastguard. Unfortunately, weather conditions meant they had to turn back.

The team were eventually able to locate the walkers and safely bring them down from the fell.

A Keswick Mountain Rescue spokesperson said: "Happy New Year! In what must be some kind of record our first callout for 2023 occurred just 44 minutes into the new year.

"Two well equipped and experienced women, who had considered the weather forecast, decided to celebrate the start of the new year on top of Great Gable."When they reached Green Gable conditions were impressively unpleasant with strong winds blowing persistent rain, sleet, hail and snow so they wisely turned back.

"Unfortunately on the descent one of them slipped and fell breaking her ankle so they called 999 and asked for Mountain Rescue.

"Keswick team responded quickly (those that were able!) but as luck would have it members of RAF Valley and RAF Lossiemouth have been staying in Keswick base for a few days and were able to boost our numbers considerably.""The casualty and her friend plus two dogs were found exactly on their Phone Find location, they added."

The woman was given pain relief and her leg was splinted and bandaged before she was loaded onto a stretcher for the carry back to Honister.

"We owe a huge debt of thanks to the RAF MR team members who came out and helped with the callout. What a memorable start to the new year."