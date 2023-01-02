A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man in Salford.

Tyrone Riley, 31, was stabbed to death close to Clarendon Park just after midnight on Tuesday 27 December.

Despite emergency services best efforts Tyrone, a builder known to friends and family as Taz, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old suspect attended a police station voluntarily on New Year's Day and remains in police custody for questioning.

Credit: MEN Media

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: "A 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder, as part of an investigation into the fatal stabbing of Salford man Tyron Riley in December."Shortly after midnight on Tuesday 27th December 2022, police were called to a report of a man with serious injuries near Clarendon Park in Salford.

"Emergency services attended but tragically, Tyron was pronounced dead at the scene."

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information, which can be given by contacting police via 101 quoting incident number 12 of the 27/12/2022.

A Major Incident Public Portal has also been set up to receive information, and you can directly submit images and mobile phone, dash-cam, or doorbell footage here.

Details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.