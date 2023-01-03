Play Brightcove video

The moment Spider the cat was rescued from the wheel rim of a car after five days

Spider the Cheshire cat has plenty to smile about after spending five days stuck in the wheel arch of a car before finally being rescued.

The black and white cat was only discovered when his miaows alerted the driver of the car to his whereabouts - after it had been driven numerous times.

Rescuers say Spider was lucky to survive after he clambered into a gap near the engine to seek some warmth in Runcorn.

At the time the car was stationary, but he quickly became wedged in and endured a five-day ordeal as the car was driven around.

Eventually, his miaows were heard when the driver stopped to put air in her tyres.

Spider was rescued by Cheshire Fire and Rescue as well as RSPCA officers. Credit: Cheshire Fire and Rescue

Cheshire Fire and Rescue were called and removed the car wheel which allowed RSPCA inspector Nadine Pengilly to grab Spider and pull him to safety.

Miraculously, the three-year-old cat escaped serious injuries, although he needed treatment at the RSPCA Greater Manchester Animal Hospital.

Spider's microchip led RSPCA Officers to reunite him with his owners in Frodsham, three miles away from where he was rescued.

RSPCA Officer Nadine Pengilly said “Spider climbed into a very small gap between the engine and wheel arch and when I showed up I could just see his little face inside - but he was completely stuck.

"Thankfully, we were able to get to him after the fire officers jacked the car up. I slipped my hand in and got hold of him by the neck and got him out.

Spider escaped with minor burns Credit: Cheshire Fire and Rescue

“He was dehydrated, so he needed to be put on a drip at the RSPCA hospital for 48 hours.

"But other than that he only received a few minor burns, so it was a lucky escape considering how long he was trapped for.

“Spider’s owners live in Frodsham and they were overjoyed to see him again as he had been missing from home for two-and-a-half weeks."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...